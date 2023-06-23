Sanchez went 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Sanchez broke out of his recent slump a big way Thursday, crushing a three-run shot to center field in the first inning to put the Padres up 3-0. He would later add two singles while also coming around to score a second time, giving him his first three-hit performance of the season. The catcher had gone 0-for-18 at the plate over his previous seven games coming in, though he now has six homers and 17 RBI in June to go along with 10 runs scored.