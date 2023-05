Sanchez was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Monday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

San Diego has received so little production from their catchers this season that they've decided to roll the dice on Sanchez. He's no sure bet to provide more at the plate, of course, considering he's hit only .195/.287/.392 since the start of the 2020 campaign. He has popped 49 homers over that span, though, so the Friars will hope he has a little juice left in his bat.