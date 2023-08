Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Brewers.

Sanchez put the Padres ahead 3-1 in the second inning with his blast, which was his sixth homer over 16 games in August. For the month, he's still batting just .241 (13-for-54), but he's been locked in from a power perspective. Overall, the catcher is at a .215/.287/.493 slash line with 18 long balls, 45 RBI, 32 runs scored and seven doubles over 68 contests between the Mets and the Padres this season.