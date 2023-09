Padres manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that Sanchez has a fractured wrist, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

With less than a month left in the season, a fractured wrist likely spells the end of Sanchez's 2023 campaign. He slashed .220/.292/.504 across 257 plate appearances upon joining the Padres in late May. Luis Campusano figures to take over as San Diego's primary catcher for the remainder of the year.