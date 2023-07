Sanchez will sit Saturday against Cincinnati, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sanchez sits for the second time in three games, which follows a stretch in which he started six of seven behind the plate. He's been a productive player since joining the Padres at the end of May, slashing .213/.300/.472 with seven homers in 29 games. Austin Nola will be the Padres' catcher Saturday.