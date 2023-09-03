Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Giants.

Sanchez has gone 6-for-17 (.353) with two homers and three RBI over his last five games. The veteran catcher is up to 19 long balls this season, putting him one away from his fifth 20-homer season. Through 72 contests, he's slashing .220/.288/.500 with 46 RBI, 33 runs scored and eight doubles. Down the stretch, Sanchez will likely split time behind the dish with Luis Campusano as the Padres try to get the younger catcher some more major-league experience.