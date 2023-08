Sanchez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

Luis Campusano will start at catcher and Ji-Man Choi will serve as the Padres' designated hitter. Sanchez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss at Seattle, but he's registered a strong .812 OPS with 15 homers and 36 RBI across 54 games since joining San Diego on a waiver claim from the Mets in late May.