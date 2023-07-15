Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 8-3 win over Philadelphia.

Sanchez produced the first run of the contest with a solo shot to left field in the third inning. The long ball was his first since June 22 and just his second across his past 24 contests. Sanchez has slashed a paltry .167/.268/.278 over that stretch, though he's at least managed to keep his strikeout rate (22.0 percent) in check while posting a healthy 12.2 percent walk rate. The veteran's season slash line of .200/.273/.424 over 139 plate appearances is far from exceptional, but with eight homers and 22 RBI, he's been easily San Diego's best offensive option behind the plate.