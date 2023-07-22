Sanchez will sit for the second straight game Saturday against the Tigers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sanchez generated a fair amount of excitement by hitting .255/.300/.681 with six homers in his first 13 games as a Padre, but things have gone downhill fast since then. In his last 29 games, he's homered just three times while slashing .159/.257/.284. Luis Campusano starts for the second consecutive game behind the plate and could be in the process of claiming the starting role.