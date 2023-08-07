Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The Padres and Dodgers are concluding their four-game series with a rare Monday day game after a Sunday night game, so Sanchez will get a breather after he was behind the plate for both of the previous two contests while going 3-for-7 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run. Luis Campusano will draw the start at catcher Monday, but Sanchez still appears to be the Padres' preferred option at the position for now.