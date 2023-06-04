Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres have shown no hesitation about breaking Sanchez in as a full-time player since he was claimed off waivers from the Mets early last week. The 30-year-old has picked up starts at either designated hitter or catcher in each of the last five games, going 5-for-17 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and two additional runs. Austin Nola will get a turn behind the plate Sunday, but Sanchez still looks like the Padres' preferred catching option for the time being.