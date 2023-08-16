Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Orioles.

Sanchez's big blast in the first inning gave the Padres all they needed for the win. He's hitting .300 in August (9-for-30) with four homers and nine RBI over eight games this month. Overall, the catcher is at a .221/.297/.503 slash line with 16 homers, 41 RBI, 30 runs scored and seven doubles through 219 plate appearances. Despite the strong recent form at the plate, Sanchez has been splitting time pretty evenly with Luis Campusano.