Sanchez will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The recent arrival of Brett Sullivan from Triple-A El Paso to provide the Friars with a third option behind the plate looks as though it'll be beneficial to both Sanchez and Luis Campusano. The two have now both been included in the lineup in five consecutive games, with one starting at catcher and the other starting at designated hitter. The Padres' remaining bench options beyond Sullivan (Matt Carpenter, Matthew Batten and Alfonso Rivas) haven't made compelling cases to see more work at DH, so Sanchez's playing time should be fairly secure while he's been able to stay productive at the plate. In 11 games since the All-Star break, Sanchez has slashed .235/.341/.559 with three home runs and 5:4 BB:K.