Padres' Gary Sanchez: Starting at DH
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanchez is starting at designated hitter and batting seventh on Thursday in Miami, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
After starting at catcher in his first two days with the club -- and homering Wednesday -- Sanchez remains in the lineup for the third contest at DH. Aaron Nola will catch Joe Musgrove.
