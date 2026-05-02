Padres' German Marquez: Hit hard in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marquez (3-2) allowed seven runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two over five innings to take the loss versus the White Sox on Friday.
Marquez got lit up in the second inning, as the White Sox tagged him for six runs in the frame, including a three-run home run by Munetaka Murakami. Colson Montgomery added a solo shot in the fifth to make this the third time Marquez has allowed multiple homers in a start. Interestingly, all of those multi-homer outings have come at spacious Petco Park. Marquez is at a 5.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB across 29.2 innings through six starts this season. His next outing is tentatively projected to be on the road in San Francisco.
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