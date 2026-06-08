Padres' German Marquez: Looking good during rehab stint

Marquez (forearm) tossed four scoreless innings for Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out two batters.

Sunday marked Marquez's second rehab appearance after landing on the injured list May 3 due to right forearm nerve irritation. The veteran righty has tossed 6.1 scoreless frames and has allowed just two hits while posting a 5:1 K:BB across the pair of minor-league outings. Marquez progressed to throwing 47 pitches Sunday after tossing 36 in his initial appearance with El Paso, and he promisingly sat at 95.4 mph with his fastball Sunday, per Clark Fahrenthold of MadFriars, after averaging 94.2 mph on the pitch before getting hurt. Marquez seems likely to need another rehab outing or two, but he could be back with San Diego by the end of June.