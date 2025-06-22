Merrill (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list and is starting in center field and batting second Sunday against the Royals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 22-year-old landed on the shelf with a concussion last Sunday and is back on the active roster after missing just the seven-day minimum. Merrill was struggling at the plate in June prior to the injury with a .260/.321/.380 slash line and a 28.6 percent strikeout rate in 13 games.