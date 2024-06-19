Merrill went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Phillies.

The rookie center fielder accounted for the Padres' only run off Ranger Suarez, driving a two-seam fastball from the southpaw over the right-field wall in the second inning. Merrill has eight homers on the year, but five of them have come in the last seven games, boosting his slash line on the season to .279/.317/.417 with nine steals, 30 RBI and 32 runs in 74 contests.