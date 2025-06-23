Merrill (concussion) went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Royals.

The San Diego center fielder played in his first contest since suffering a concussion June 14 against Arizona. Merrill wasted no time in reestablishing himself, lacing his 11th double of the season off Kansas City starter Seth Lugo in the seventh inning. Through 190 total plate appearances, Merrill is slashing .303/.347/.474 with five homers, 25 runs scored and 26 RBI.