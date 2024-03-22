Merrill went 2-for-5 with a double and scored two runs in Thursday's 15-11 win over the Dodgers in the second game of the Seoul Series.

After going hitless in his first MLB game Wednesday, Merrill collected his first big-league knock with a third-inning single off Michael Grove on Thursday. The rookie added a leadoff double in the fifth frame, and he came around to score following both of his hits. Merrill has gone 2-for-8 with three strikeouts through two contests, and he could have a moderately long leash in center field given the team's lack of outfield depth this season.