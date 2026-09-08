Merrill went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base Monday in a 3-2 win against Washington.

Merrill posted an RBI single in each of the first and third frames. He was in need of a positive performance, as the young outfielder had gone 0-for-13 over his previous four games. All three parts of Merrill's .241/.293/.415 slash line so far this season are on pace for a career-worst mark, but he hasn't been entirely devoid of value in fantasy, producing 22 homers, 72 runs, 72 RBI and 25 stolen bases through 141 contests.