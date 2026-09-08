Merrill went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base Monday in a 3-2 win against Washington.

Merrill posted an RBI single in each of the first and third frames. He was in need of a positive performance, as the young outfielder had gone 0-for-13 over his previous four games. All three parts of Merrill's .241/.293/.415 slash line so far this season are on pace for a career-worst mark, but he hasn't been entirely devoid of value in fantasy, producing 22 homers, 72 runs, 72 RBI and 25 stolen bases through 141 contests.

Add CBS Sports on Google