Merrill (ankle) was removed from Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers in the bottom of the fourth inning, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.

Merrill rolled his left ankle in Friday's loss to Los Angeles, which apparently got progressively worse over the weekend, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The outfielder said following Sunday's contest that "it's frustrating" and that "hopefully, I play tomorrow if I wake up, and it feels brand new, but I can't really say anything right now." Manager Mike Shildt classified Merrill as day-to-day for the time being, placing some doubt on his availability for Monday's series opener with the Giants.