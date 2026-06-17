Padres' Jackson Merrill: Fills stat sheet in win

Merrill went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Cardinals.

Merrill put an exclamation point on a three-hit effort with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, notching a homer and a steal in the same game for the second time this season. The 23-year-old is showing some signs of life, going deep twice in his past five contests while tallying multiple hits in four of his past eight. On the season, he's slashing .213/.277/.358 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 32 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 294 plate appearances.