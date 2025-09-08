Merrill went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Sunday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

The Padres reinstated Merrill from the 10-day injured list Monday and the center fielder went 1-for-13 with four strikeouts in his first five games. He broke out of the slump in a major way Sunday, delivering a pair of extra-base hits, including a second-inning home run off Tanner Gordon. The long ball was Merrill's 10th in 406 plate appearances this season, which falls well short of his 2024 pace of 24 home runs in 593 plate appearances.