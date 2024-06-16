Merrill went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Mets.

Merrill produced the only Padres run with a solo shot to center field in the fifth inning. The rookie has homered in three straight contests, belting four total long balls over that span. Merrill has also notched at least one hit in nine of his past 10 games and is batting .351 (13-for-37) with eight extra-base hits, six RBI, seven runs and two steals during that stretch.