Merrill went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Merrill stretched the Padres' lead to 6-0 with his blast in the second inning. He homered in three of four games versus the Rockies during this weekend series and is up to 13 long balls on the year. The 22-year-old outfielder has added a .259/.314/.439 slash line, 60 RBI, 50 runs scored and a stolen base over 104 contests. Merrill will look to carry his momentum on the road as the Padres face the Mets for a three-game series beginning Tuesday.