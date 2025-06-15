Padres' Jackson Merrill: Heading to concussion IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill will be placed on the 7-day injured list Sunday due to a concussion, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 22-year-old suffered the concussion Saturday when he was tagged in the head on an attempted steal, and he'll be unavailable for at least the next week as he enters the concussion protocol. Brandon Lockridge is starting in center field Sunday and should see a boost in playing time, along with Tyler Wade, while Merrill is sidelined.
More News
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Held out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Exits game after attempted steal•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Lifts fifth homer•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Three hits in return from illness•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Back in action after illness•
-
Padres' Jackson Merrill: Scratched due to ailment•