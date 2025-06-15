Merrill will be placed on the 7-day injured list Sunday due to a concussion, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 22-year-old suffered the concussion Saturday when he was tagged in the head on an attempted steal, and he'll be unavailable for at least the next week as he enters the concussion protocol. Brandon Lockridge is starting in center field Sunday and should see a boost in playing time, along with Tyler Wade, while Merrill is sidelined.