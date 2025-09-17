Merrill went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's loss to the Mets.

Merrill continued his hot streak with a solo shot in the second inning Tuesday. It was his third straight game with a home run and fifth over his last nine contests, giving him 14 on the year. It's been a disappointing sophomore campaign for Merrill, who posted a .579 OPS from May 13 through the end of July. He's battled through multiple injuries this season, but the recent success has pushed his season OPS back up to .766 through 438 plate appearances.