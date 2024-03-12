Merrill went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

For the second day in a row, Merrill went yard, this time against Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen. The 20-year-old Merrill is now up to a .995 OPS this spring. While he has yet to play above the Double-A level, Merrill is very much in the running to make the Opening Day roster as the Padres' starting center fielder. Widely considered a top prospect in the organization, Merrill combined for 15 homers and 15 steals in 114 games between High-A and Double-A last season.