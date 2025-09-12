Padres' Jackson Merrill: Homers in win
By RotoWire Staff
Merrill went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Rockies.
Merrill struggled a bit right after returning from an ankle injury, but he's bounced back quickly. Over his last six games, he has gone 8-for-23 (.348) with six extra-base hits, including two homers. The outfielder is up to 11 homers, 56 RBI, 47 runs scored and one stolen base while slashing .259/.314/.429 over 101 contests in an injury-riddled season.
