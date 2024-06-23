Merrill went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

Merrill singled in his first at-bat before crushing a three-run shot off Carlos Rodriguez in the fourth to put San Diego on the board. The shortstop would reach four times on the night and he's now recorded multiple hits in three of his last four games. He's also homered in three of his last four and in seven of his last 10, while posting at least one RBI in four straight.