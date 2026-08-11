Padres' Jackson Merrill: Launches game-winning long ball

Merrill went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Monday in a 3-2 win against the Brewers.

Merrill came up big in the seventh inning, belting a two-run shot to center field to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run lead. It was the third straight game with a long ball for the center fielder, and the hit extended his on-base streak to 10 games spanning the entirety of August. Merrill is slashing .359/.390/.744 during that stretch with four homers, nine runs, 13 RBI and two stolen bases. His .712 season OPS remains mildly disappointing, but he's at a much more impressive 1.038 OPS across 24 contests since the All-Star break.