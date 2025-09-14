Merrill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

Merrill has three homers among eight hits over his last seven games, though he's also struck out nine times in that span. Nonetheless, the outfielder appears to have regained some power hitting that was largely absent for much of the first half of the campaign. He's now at 12 homers, 57 RBI, 48 runs scored, one stolen base and a .257/.313/.432 slash line through 103 games this season.