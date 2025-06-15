The Padres placed Merrill (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Sunday.

Merrill will be out for at least the next week after he was diagnosed with the concussion upon taking a hard tag to the head in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks. The Padres called up first baseman/outfielder Trenton Brooks from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move, but Tyler Wade and Brandon Lockridge are the most likely candidates to fill in for Merrill in center field in the short term. A return date for Merrill should begin to come into focus once he makes enough progress in his recovery from the concussion to resume baseball activities.