The Padres selected Merrill from Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Merrill spent last season in High- and Double-A, slashing .277/.326/.444 between the two levels, and he seemed poised to reach Triple-A heading into spring camp. However, the 20-year-old prospect went 13-for-37 with two homers and six RBI during spring training, earning himself the job as the Padres' everyday center fielder. Now that he's in the majors, fantasy managers can expect Merrill to struggle initially as he adjusts to MLB pitching, but he certainly has the potential for a successful big-league career.