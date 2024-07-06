Merrill went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in a 10-8 win against Arizona on Friday.

Merrill knocked in San Diego's first run on a groundout in the second inning and added a two-run triple in the fourth. The outfielder also put an end to a streak of three games in which he had struck out multiple times. Despite that recent stretch, punchouts haven't been a problem for Merrill in the majors -- he has a very tolerable 17.0 percent strikeout rate through 323 plate appearances. The rookie has looked every bit a capable big-league hitter, slashing .289/.321/.456 with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, 40 runs and 10 stolen bases through 88 games.