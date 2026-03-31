Padres' Jackson Merrill: Prevents shutout with late blast
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday in a loss to the Giants.
The Padres were down to their last out and in danger of being shut out before Merrill breathed life into the offense with a two-run blast off Giants closer Ryan Walker. The long ball was Merrill's first of the season and just his third hit through 15 at-bats. The Padres offense has been struggling as a whole, and Merrill will be among those most counted on to turn things around for the team given his spot in the middle of the lineup.
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