Merrill went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Merrill posted eight multi-hit efforts over his last 20 games of the season, going 25-for-81 (.309) with seven homers, seven doubles, two triples and 16 RBI in that span. The outfielder had some rough stretches in the middle of the year, but he was good early and late and will look to carry his momentum in the playoffs. He wraps up the regular season with a .264/.317/.457 slash line, 16 home runs, 67 RBI, 59 runs scored, one stolen base, 25 doubles and six triples over 115 contests.