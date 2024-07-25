Merrill went 4-for-5 with a triple, a double and three runs scored in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.

Merrill had two chances to swing for the fences to complete a cycle, but he struck out and singled in those at-bats. It was still a fantastic game for the rookie, who has three multi-hit efforts over his last four games. He's slashing .284/.316/.443 with 12 home runs, 49 RBI, 45 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, 14 doubles and three triples over his first 100 major-league contests.