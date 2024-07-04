Merrill went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one stolen base in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Merrill stole his first base since June 9. Over the 20 games between thefts, the rookie outfielder impressed, hitting .347 with nine home runs, 19 RBI and 14 runs scored. For the season, he's at a .293/.326/.458 slash line with 12 homers, 10 steals, 43 RBI and 39 runs scored over 86 contests while taking on a near-everyday role in center field.