Padres' Jackson Merrill: Scratched due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill has been removed from the starting lineup Sunday versus Washington because of an illness.
Merrill was initially penciled in to start in center field and bat fifth, but he's since been pulled from the lineup due to an illness. Bryce Johnson is now starting in center and hitting eighth. It's not clear if Merrill will be available off the bench.
