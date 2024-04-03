Merrill is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Cardinals are rolling out southpaw Zack Thompson, so the left-handed hitting Merrill will take a seat. The Padres will go with Jose Azocar in center field.
