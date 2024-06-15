Merrill went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Mets.

The 21-year-old went yard for the third time in the last two games, accounting for all of the Padres' offense on the night with a fifth-inning shot off Sean Manaea. Merrill seems to have flipped a switch in June -- over the last nine games, he's batting .353 (12-for-34) with four doubles, three homers, two steals, five RBI, six runs and an impressive 8.3 percent strikeout rate.