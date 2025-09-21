Merrill went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the White Sox.

Merrill is on a heater at the plate, tallying multiple hits in four of his last six games. Six of his 15 homers for the year have come in the past 13 games, during which the center fielder is batting .321 with 11 RBI and 12 runs scored. That said, Merrill has just one stolen base over 109 contests amid what's been an injury-plagued campaign, and he hasn't even attempted to steal a base since June 14 after swiping 16 bags during the 2024 regular season.