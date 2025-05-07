Merrill (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

Merrill made his first appearance since April 6 after being activated from the injured list Tuesday. He wasted no time getting back into his groove; Merrill doubled in the first inning before singling and scoring a run in the fourth. He owns a terrific .390/.422/.683 slash line with six extra-base hits through 45 plate appearances.