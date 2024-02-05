The Padres plan to play Merrill both at shortstop and in the outfield during spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Merrill is a good defender at shortstop and might be the future at the position for the Padres. However, Xander Bogaerts has the spot locked down for 2024 and the team is very light on outfielders. Merrill did make five starts in left field in 2023 with Double-A San Antonio and has the athleticism to handle center field if the Padres want to go that route. There's no indication at this point that a long-term position switch is on the table for the top prospect, but it's something to monitor in spring training.