Estrada earned a save against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk over one scoreless inning.

Estrada entered in the ninth inning with San Diego up by three runs. He got into some trouble by issuing a walk and allowing a single with one out, but the right-hander retired the next two batters to close out the San Diego win. Estrada's save was his first of the season and fifth of his career. Mason Miller has been arguably the best closer in baseball this season, but he was presumably unavailable after throwing 34 pitches in a save Friday. With that in mind, Estrada isn't likely to see many save chances moving forward.