Hader allowed a hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Mets.

Hader extended his scoreless streak to 11 innings, and he's picked up eight saves over 12 appearances in that span. This was the first time he's avoided walking a batter since June 18. The closer is 21-for-24 in saves with a 1.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB through 33.1 innings this season.