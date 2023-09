Hader struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

Seth Lugo ran out of gas in the ninth inning, exiting with 123 pitches. Hader entered with two on and two out and struck out Wilmer Floroes to end the game. Hader has pitched 4.2 scoreless innings over his last six appearances while adding four saves and a win in that span. He's at 32 saves in 37 chances this season, while posting an excellent 1.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 82:28 K:BB through 53.1 innings.