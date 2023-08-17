Hader allowed a hit and struck out two without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Hader went over two weeks between save chances and saw just one appearance in that span. He's been dominant over recent months, allowing just one unearned run over 20.1 innings across his last 22 appearances. For the season, the closer is up to 27-for-31 in save conversions while pitching to a 0.84 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 65:22 K:BB through 42.2 innings overall.